Eight year-old girl honored by police for returning 1.3 million

A viral incident has taken the internet by storm, when Lily Jamal Ramadan, an Egyptian 8-year-old girl, was honored by Dubai Police who returned AED 17,000 she had found at a shopping mall cinema.



Lily Jamal, an Egyptian expatriate, found the bundle of cash when she was waiting near the cinema ticket counter.

Without reluctance, she gave the bundle to her father, who was surprised by the amount. The family instantly reported the viral incident to Al Rashidiya Police Station, confirming the money was returned to its rightful owner.

Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Assistant Commander for Criminal Investigation, lauded Lily’s honesty and integrity, awarding her with a certificate of appreciation in front of her family.

He emphasized that such actions reflect values that should be nurtured in young people to build a trustworthy and responsible society.

Coincidentally, the rightful owner of the money was at the police station reporting it missing and was overwhelmed to have the full amount returned.

Dubai Police stressed the importance of highlighting such positive examples to inspire honesty and ethical behavior in others.

This heartwarming viral incident showcases the significance of integrity and community values, reinforcing the trust between the public and law enforcement.

In another viral incident, a bride from the Turkish province of Batman donated all the gold she received at her wedding reception to help the people of Palestine, with the total value estimated at around $40,000—approximately Rs11.2 million Pakistani.

Wishing to remain anonymous, the bride said she wanted her marriage to mark the beginning of a noble cause aimed at easing the suffering of oppressed Palestinians in Gaza.

She expressed hope that her gesture would inspire others to show compassion and solidarity, especially at a time when the Palestinian people are facing extreme hardship due to ongoing Israeli aggression.