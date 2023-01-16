Dur-e-Fishan Saleem enjoys vacation in London: See pictures

The pictures and videos of actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem from her birthday trip to London are viral on social media sites.

Having the spectacular year 2022 on the career front, the ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ star has treated herself to a much-needed getaway to London, United Kingdom, coinciding with her birth date in January.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

After celebrating her birthday in the city earlier this week, Dur-e-Fishan has now dropped some more pictures from her trip on social media. The four-picture gallery posted on the photo and video sharing application, Monday, sees the fashionista carrying an all-black look with a pop of colour, for yet another stroll in the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

“Posing away with fancy cars while on my way to central line,” she wrote in the caption with the hashtag ‘Mind the gap’.

The viral picture gallery received love and likes from her 1.5 million followers on the gram.

It is pertinent to mention that the A-list actor celebrated her 27th birthday earlier this week with close family and friends in London. She shared several glimpses of the homely celebrations on her official Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem was last seen in the most trending serial of 2022 ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ as the main protagonist, Mehak.

Nawal Saeed sets the winter mood with vacation pictures

She also made her music video debut recently with heartthrob singer Asim Azhar’s latest single ‘Dard’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

Comments