Dur-e-Fishan Saleem wins social media with latest pictures

Actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem’s latest pictures on the social and media application Instagram are going viral.

The viral pictures got thousands of likes from the users of the social media application Instagram. Here’s what netizens had to say.

The Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi actor takes to the social media application to share pictures of herself, family moments and professional life. Recently, the actor posted a collection of her latest selfies with fans which were a hit also.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is one of the most versatile actors in the entertainment industry at the moment. The actor has been praised for her performances in superhit projects Bharaas and Pardes. She is currently being seen in Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi opposite Danish Taimoor.

The actor, during her outing in Good Morning Pakistan, named characters she wished she could have portrayed. Speaking about her recent favourite performances from others, she revealed that she is a ‘huge’ Sajal Ali Fan and wishes to do every character that she has done.

About Bollywood, she said she had watched Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai [Kathiawadi] which is really impressive.”

