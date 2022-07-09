Dur-e-Fishan Saleem sets social media on fire with latest picture

Actor and model Dur-e-Fishan Saleem left social media users stunned with her latest picture that is going viral.

The black and white viral picture on Instagram sees Dur-e-Fishan Saleem posing for the camera in elegant eastern attire. The click, whose caption read “Delusional” got millions of views from the application’s users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

Here’s what social media had to say about it.

“Gorgeous”

“Vintage black and white 🖤”

“Favourite first Actress 🖤”

The actor has millions of followers on Instagram. She takes to the platform to share clicks of her personal and professional life.

Related – Dur-e-Fishan Saleem reflects upon the ‘uncertain’ life of artists

Earlier, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem posted a collection of her latest selfies with fans which were a hit also.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

She is playing the leading role of Mehak in Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi, which airs on ARY Digital that airs every Wednesday at ARY Digital.

The serial, written by Radain Shah and directed by Ahmed Bhatti, tells the story of a son of a business tycoon Shamsher – played by heartthrob Danish Taimoor – who falls in love with Mehak, who comes from a middle-class background.

Moreover, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem was lauded for her performances in superhit projects Bharaas and Pardes.

Comments