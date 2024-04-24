Dur-e-Fishan Saleem raises glam quotient in an Eastern fit: See pics

A-list actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem raised the glam bar rather high with her Eastern fit in the new pictures on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday afternoon, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem treated her millions of followers with a bunch of new pictures, slaying a traditional yet contemporary outfit, probably for a wedding outing.

“Rare unpaid dress-up days,” read the caption on her seven-photo gallery, which sees the fashionista in a floral-printed, floor-length white Anarkali with gold embellishments, by celebrated designer Hussain Rehar. She styled the look with a pair of statement gold and emerald jhumkas, minimal makeup and centre-parted, blow-dried hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

More than half a million of her followers showered their love on the post with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

Notably, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is one of the leading female stars of the industry at the moment, with her consistently stellar performances, while she also enjoys a massive fan following in the digital sphere.

On the acting front, Saleem last swept acclaim for her performance in the blockbuster drama serial ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’, co-starring A-list actor Mikaal Zulfiqar.