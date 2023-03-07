Dur-e-Fishan Saleem aces retro glam in latest shoot: See pics

Showbiz starlet Dur-e-Fishan Saleem aced the retro glam style in her latest set of pictures going viral across social media sites.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the ‘Kesi Teri Khudgarzi’ star treated her 1.6 million followers on the photo and video sharing application with BTS pictures of herself, from her debut music video ‘Dard’. “Drama,” the celebrity wrote in the caption of the three-picture gallery with theatre masks emoji.

The closeup face shots of Dur-e-Fishan put her retro glam look for the video in the display as she sported some tight curls and half updos with her thick winged liner and chiselled cheekbones in the pictures.

The Insta fam of the celeb showered their love with thousands of likes and compliments on the viral pictures.

Laiba Khan stuns social media with latest picture To note, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is among the most promising new entrants in the showbiz industry and enjoys a huge fan following, in both online and offline spheres, thanks to not only her consistently amazing on-screen performances but also her stunning feed on the platform. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans) Meanwhile, on the acting front, she was last seen in the most trending serial of 2022 ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ as the main protagonist, Mehak.

She also made her music video debut earlier this year with heartthrob singer Asim Azhar’s latest single ‘Dard’.

