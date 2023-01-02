Dur-e-Fishan Saleem reveals expectations for 2023 in latest pictures

Actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem had a stellar 2022 thanks to her personal and off-screen happenings and is determined to make this year even better.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shared what she expects in 2023 on the social media application Instagram through pictures that are going viral on social media. It showed her posing for pictures in a black top with maroon pants and black shoes.

“Love, happiness, health, food, laughs, self-care, mental peace, no drama (only act in them ) for 2023 only 🌟🙂🤞” she wrote.

Her latest social media post got millions of likes from Instagram users. Netizens praised her looks and acting skills in the drama ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi‘ with their comments.

The picture gallery adds to Dur-e-Fishan Saleem’s list of heartwarming Instagram posts. Earlier, she swoons with social media users through her viral pictures and clips.

The actor showed her dilemma of being an actor through her pictures.

Moreover, she brought smiles to faces with pictures of her in a red outfit.

The actor is one of the most promising actors out of the lot. Her largest project was ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi‘ in which she played the role of Mehak.

Her character was that of a woman from the middle class who forcibly married the son of a powerful business tycoon Shamsher (Danish Taimoor).

However, they developed feelings for each other and lived a happy life before she became a widow.

