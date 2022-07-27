Dur-e-Fishan Saleem’s latest picture is a hit on social media

Actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shared her latest picture on Instagram and it is going viral on social media platforms.

The actor, dressed in black, was promoting her ongoing ARY Digital serial Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi through the viral picture.

The caption read, “KAISI TERI KHUDGARZI🤍🌟 Love and love-can’t wait for you all to enjoy this ride which actually begins now 🫣🤍❤️‍🩹”

Earlier, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem shared pictures of herself from the sets of the show which is loved and viewed by millions of viewers.

The story of Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi revolves around a son of a business tycoon Shamsher, played by heartthrob Danish Taimoor, who falls in love with Mehak belonging to a middle-class background.

Some unpleasant events occur during the course and Mehak starts hating Shamsher; and since Shamsher’s family does not approve of his relationship, the story tangles up even more.

The cast also includes Noman Aijaz, Hammad Shoaib, Laila Wasti, Atiqa Odho, Laiba Khan, Tipu Shareef, Zainab Qayyum, Emmad Butt, Shehzeen Rahat and others.

The project, written by Radain Shah and directed by Ahmed Bhatti, has fans gripped because of the leading actors’ performances and interesting storyline.

The serial airs every Wednesday at 08:00 PM on ARY Digital.

