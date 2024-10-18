Dur-e-Fishan Saleem steals the show in a Saree – Watch

Showbiz A-lister Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is a sheer vision of elegance and grace, flaunting a Saree look in her new Instagram reel.
To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here
Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday afternoon, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem treated her more than 5 million followers with a new reel, as she lived her Bollywood dreams, decked up in an exquisite six-yard drape.
“Music playing in my head whenever I wear a saree,” read the caption on her video post, which sees the ‘Kesi Teri Khudgarzi’ star flaunting a maroon chantilly lace saree by a local designer, paired with a matching sleeveless blouse, while the instrumental tune from Bollywood musical ‘Mohabbatein’, of Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, played in the background. The fashionista styled the look with minimal makeup, blow-dried hair and no jewellery.
View this post on Instagram
The reel has been played by more than eight million Instagrammers on her feed and thousands of fans showered their love on the now-viral post with likes and comments for the celebrity.
Also Read: Sheer luck and no talent? Fellow actor says THIS about Dur-e-Fishan’s success
Notably, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is one of the leading female stars of the industry at the moment, with her consistently stellar performances, while she also enjoys a massive fan following in the digital sphere.
On the acting front, Saleem last swept acclaim for her performance in the blockbuster drama serial ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’, co-starring A-list actor Mikaal Zulfiqar.