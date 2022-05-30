Dur-e-Fishan Saleem’s latest pictures go viral

The latest pictures of popular actor Dur-e-Fishan Saleem are going viral across social media platforms.

She took to the visual-sharing social media outlet Instagram to share the viral pictures. In a separate picture gallery, the actor was wearing a blue striped shirt with a white overall.

Her stylish images got thousands of likes from the application’s users.

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity has often spoken about her showbiz career. In an interview, the actor said she will not do item numbers as it objectifies women.

“I just don’t want to do item numbers,” she said. “I just don’t want anything which objectifies a woman and her body or something like that.”

She added: “I am reserved about my clothing or anything that will make me go on that borders then I have to say no to it. I will never go there where a woman is objectified.”

The actor has been praised for her performances in superhit projects Bharaas and Pardes. She is currently scene in Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi opposite Danish Taimoor.

Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi tells the story of a son of a business tycoon, Shamsher, who falls in love with Mehak, who comes from a middle-class background.

Radain Shah has written the serial, which is directed by Ahmed Bhatti. It airs every Wednesday at 08:00 PM on ARY Digital.

