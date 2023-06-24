Dwayne Johnson’s controversial remarks about Oscar Awards go viral

Hollywood actor and WWE superstar Dwayne Johnson, who has worked in prolific movies, prefers pleasing audiences over winning Oscar Awards.
Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv
The 51-year-old, in a candid interview, said he follows the “audience first” philosophy as people pay a lot of money to go to cinemas.
“I love thinking audience first because I think when you think, audience first money doesn’t grow on trees, because a lot of money go to the movies, so I think, the audience first and you’ll never lose when you think, the audience first,” he said.
View this post on Instagram
The actor, in an Instagram post, had said his philosophy helped him be successful.
Related – Keanu Reeves refused role in Dwayne Johnson’s 7.2 bln franchise
“My audience-first philosophy has always served me well throughout my career. From wrestling in flea markets for $40bucks per match to headlining WrestleMania to the global scale of Hollywood, to my entrepreneurial achievements and industrial ambitions ~ everything I do is always anchored in putting the audience, the consumer, and the people first. Always take care of the people with quality and a great experience,” he said.
Dwayne Johnson’s big break came in 2001’s ‘The Mummy Returns‘. He went on to star in hit projects ‘The Scorpion King‘, ‘Fast Five‘, ‘G.I. Joe: Retaliation‘, ‘Fast & Furious 6‘, ‘Furious 7‘, ‘San Andreas‘, ‘The Fate of the Furious‘, ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle‘, ‘Rampage‘, ‘Skyscraper‘, ‘Shazam!‘, ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw‘, ‘Jumanji: The Next Level‘, ‘Jungle Cruise‘, ‘Free Guy‘, ‘Red Notice‘, ‘Black Adam‘ and ‘Fast X‘.