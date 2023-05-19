Watch: E-scooter bursts into flames are crashing into house

A video of an e-scooter bursting into flames after charging into a house in England is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The London Fire Brigade shared the horrific video on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter.

The fire department said the fire was caused due to a battery explosion. They stated that no one got injured but the residents were relocated because of the explosion.

WATCH: We’ve released frightening footage of an e-scooter battery explosion with a #ChargeSafe plea. Fortunately no one was seriously hurt but residents of the shared house in #Harlesden had to be rehomed due to the devastation. https://t.co/96LoDuBxRh pic.twitter.com/iHQ8MCnEgj — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) May 18, 2023

The video has more than 8,000 views.

Electric vehicles are called the future of the automobile industry but it seems as if there are repercussions of not maintaining them properly especially the batteries that come with them.

Related – WATCH: Electric scooters catches fire

Earlier, a clip of an electronic scooter catching intense fire grabbed social media users’ attention to the technology.

Buy a E Scooter and suffer pic.twitter.com/OGX6CxMmMb — Patrao (@in_patrao) September 29, 2021

A Twitter user Patrao shared the minute and 51-second clip in which the scooter is seen emitting smoke.

It shortly catches fire and the intensity goes higher and lower with each second. The people are seen running for safety.