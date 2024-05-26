WATCH: Elderly man dies after being hit by Audi

A tragic incident was reported from India’s Noida city, where an old man died in the early hours after being run over by a speeding Audi.

The Indian police spokesperson stated that the incident occurred at 6:30 am near sector 24 of Noida city, where an old man, Janak Dev Shah, was crossing the road when a speeding car ran over him.

According to the CCTV footage of the incident, the old man can be seen crossing the road when suddenly the speeding car hit the old man from the front and fled from the scene.

Due to the impact, the victim can be seen flung several feet before landing on the ground.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: (The video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers’ discretion is advised)

Upon receiving the information about the accident, a team from the Indian police station reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the driver of the Audi under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the incident.

Earlier this month, two people were killed after a teenager crashed a luxury Porsche car into their motorcycle in India’s Pune city on Sunday.

According to the Indian police officials, the accident occurred at 3:15 am on Saturday night when the two deseased, named Anish Awadiya and Ashwini Costa, were returning home with friends on motorcycles after partying at a club.

The 17-year-old accused driver, named Vedant Agarwal, was driving the Porsche Taycan, rammed the speeding vehicle into their bike at Kalyani Nagar junction.