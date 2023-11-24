WATCH: Elderly man, teenager rescue giant python

A shocking video of the incident emerged from India, where a boy and an elderly man rescued a giant python from a residential area.

The video of the incident in which the duo can be seen in full action rescuing the giant reptile immediately went viral on the internet, getting praise from viewers all over the world.

The video was shared on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption, “Daredevil act at Saligrama #Kundapura. A heroic act by this child, but it’s very dangerous too.”

At the start of the video, the elder man can be seen holding the reptile by its tail and trying to take it out from the bush, observing the python is overpowered by the man, a teenager joins him, grab the snake from the neck and place it inside a sack to release it back into its natural habitat.

About Indian Pythons

The Indian Python is a large nonvenomous snake native to the Indian subcontinent. Also called the Indian Rock Python, it is one of the largest snake species globally, capable of reaching lengths exceeding 20 feet.

This reptile sports an attractive pattern of dark blotches on a lighter background, their coloring provides effective camouflage in various habitats. These pythons are proficient climbers and swimmers, adapting well to diverse environments, from grasslands to forests.

Though generally elusive and nonaggressive, human encroachment poses threats to their habitat and population. Conservation efforts are underway to protect these majestic reptiles.