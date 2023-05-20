Senior citizens brawl after crashing motorcycles, video goes viral

A video of senior citizens brawling after hitting each other’s motorcycles is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

The brawl took place in Aurangabad city of India’s Maharashtra state. The brawl video showed the senior citizens arguing verbally after their motorcycles crashed.

Things got physical as the situation intensified. They pushed and shoved each other and landed blows also.

It is pertinent to mention that elderly men in India have locked horns and gotten into ridiculous verbal spats in open spaces.

Earlier, a hilarious video of two elderly citizens fighting over space on a public bus in India went viral.

The clip was shared on the visual-sharing social media application Instagram by the Mumbai Police. The humorous video showed them having a verbal argument.

The one on the left told the passenger that there was space on the seat. The other replied there was not.

They kept arguing throughout the entire video. The clip was part of a road safety campaign by the law enforcement agency.