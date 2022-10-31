Elderly woman dances to ‘Kisi Disco Mein Jayen’, video goes viral

A video of an elderly woman lip-synching and dancing to Bollywood song “Kisi Disco Mein Jayen” is going viral on social media.

Instagram user Sajida shared the video on the interactive platform. It showed the woman attempting to impersonate Govinda.

The video has thousands of likes and has received mixed responses from netizens. Some praised the woman’s dancing skills while other criticized her for not acting her age.

It is pertinent to mention that people become sensation overnight thanks to the digital media.

Earlier, an elderly man became famous after a video of him selling fruits by singing a funny song went viral on Instagram.

Instagram user ‘saaliminayat’ had shared the video of the fruit seller’s funny song. The viral video has garnered more than a million views and more than likes since it was uploaded on the application.

In the viral video, he was sitting on the pushcart that had guavas and grapes on it.

He hummed of selling a dozen grapes for INR15. Although, we cannot figure exactly what he was saying, his selling method is catchy.

