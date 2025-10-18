Watch: Elderly woman rescues her dog from elevator death trap

A dramatic incident was captured on CCTV in the Chinese province of Gansu, where a pet dog was left hanging in the air after its leash became stuck in an elevator door, and its elderly woman owner rescued it.

The footage, recorded on October 12, shows an elderly woman entering the lift with her dog. It could be seen in the footage that a pet dog entered the elevator first, followed by its elderly owner.

Footage shows that the dog leash is lying on the floor and not held by the elderly woman. As the door of the elevator closed, the four-legged friend was suddenly hanging in the air, and his owner launched a desperate rescue operation.

It took less than a minute for the woman to rescue her pet from being hanged to death.

Notorious gangster & Kray twins’ associate Dave Courtney, 64, who committed suicide in October 2023, did not leave a will and died poor, probate documents show his estate was valued at £0.

Gangster-turned-actor Dave Courtney, said to be the inspiration for Vinnie Jones ‘character Big Chris in flick Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, left no cash to his wife Jenny Pinto or his two daughters.

Dave Courtney, an associate of the Kray twins and street fighter Lenny McLean, took his own life using a Glock 9mm pistol two years ago.

The fact that Dave left no money was revealed in a Letter of Administration, a legal document filed when someone has died without making a will, filed at London‘s High Court.

In it, the registrar wrote, “The application has stated that the gross value of the estate in the UK amounts to £0.”

Courtney’s wife, known as Jenny Bean, was named as the administrator of his estate.

Documents show his house was sold for £500,000 in July 2024, nine months after his death, but with no explanation whether money went to his family.

An underworld source said: “Dave was not doing well at the end and did not have as much as people thought.

An investigation into Courtney’s death in March 2025 heard how he killed himself as he could not cope with crippling arthritis. Courtney also had prostate cancer and struggled with mobility.