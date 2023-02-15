Elephant rescued with ‘out of the box’ thinking, video goes viral

A video of a trapped elephant getting rescued with a digger is going viral on social media.

Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen shared the video.

When it comes to forest and wildlife, things are not predictable, and the rule book will be of less help in those cases. Previous work experience and some presence of mind might work well.

This is one such case, happened in Coorg sometime back. pic.twitter.com/AfK9tocTZR — Sudha Ramen 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) February 13, 2023

It showed the elephant trying everything to get itself from the pit. Its attempts were in vain as the hole was slippery due to rain.

The rescuers came up with an “out-of-the-box” method as they used an excavator to save the elephant successfully.

It is not the first time that animals got rescued via diggers.

Earlier, A group of construction workers won the internet after a video of their clever use of their digger to save a drowning dog went viral.

The viral video sees the labourer Abel Murillo seated on the excavator over the strong flow of water. He has his arms stretched out as the dog came closer to him.

He caught the dog on his first try and his colleagues manoeuvred the machine on the dry land.

