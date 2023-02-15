Thursday, February 16, 2023
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Elephant rescued with ‘out of the box’ thinking, video goes viral

test

A video of a trapped elephant getting rescued with a digger is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen shared the video.

It showed the elephant trying everything to get itself from the pit. Its attempts were in vain as the hole was slippery due to rain. 

The rescuers came up with an “out-of-the-box” method as they used an excavator to save the elephant successfully.

Viral video: Policeman saves dog from burning SUV

It is not the first time that animals got rescued via diggers.

Earlier, A group of construction workers won the internet after a video of their clever use of their digger to save a drowning dog went viral.

The viral video sees the labourer Abel Murillo seated on the excavator over the strong flow of water. He has his arms stretched out as the dog came closer to him.

He caught the dog on his first try and his colleagues manoeuvred the machine on the dry land.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.