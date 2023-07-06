30.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Advertisement -

WATCH: Elephants charge towards three men taking selfies

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A video capturing a dramatic incident in Uttar Pradesh state, India, has gone viral on social media. The footage shows a herd of elephants chasing three men who were attempting to take selfies with the animals. The situation quickly turned terrifying, forcing the men to flee for their lives.

The incident took place as the men were taking selfies with the passing herd in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, en route to Nepal. The elephants appeared visibly agitated and began charging towards the men.

In the video, the three individuals can be seen desperately running away, fearing for their safety. Unfortunately, one of them stumbles and falls, but luckily manages to regain his footing in time to escape to safety.

Take a look at the video:

A passerby standing in front captured this incident on their smartphone and shared the clip on social media.

IFS officers regularly share advisory posts about not disturbing elephants during their strolls. There are many horrifying videos that showcase angry and irritated jumbos charging humans. But this incident has simply left the internet shocked.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.