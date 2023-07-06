WATCH: Elephants charge towards three men taking selfies

A video capturing a dramatic incident in Uttar Pradesh state, India, has gone viral on social media. The footage shows a herd of elephants chasing three men who were attempting to take selfies with the animals. The situation quickly turned terrifying, forcing the men to flee for their lives.

The incident took place as the men were taking selfies with the passing herd in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, en route to Nepal. The elephants appeared visibly agitated and began charging towards the men.

In the video, the three individuals can be seen desperately running away, fearing for their safety. Unfortunately, one of them stumbles and falls, but luckily manages to regain his footing in time to escape to safety.

A passerby standing in front captured this incident on their smartphone and shared the clip on social media.

IFS officers regularly share advisory posts about not disturbing elephants during their strolls. There are many horrifying videos that showcase angry and irritated jumbos charging humans. But this incident has simply left the internet shocked.