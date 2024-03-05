VIRAL: Batter smashes windows of car with high-flying shot

A video of star Australia all-rounder smashing the window of a car with a six in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 fixture between Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) and Uttar Pradesh (UP) Warriorz is going viral on social media.

The bizarre incident happened in the 19th over of the RCB innings at Mumbai’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. UP Warriorz spinner Deepti Sharma bowled a loopy delivery that got whacked at long-on for a six by Ellyse Perry.

The ball hit the window glass of the car, which was put on display by the tournament’s sponsors, and shattered into pieces.

The right-handed batter was shocked by the turn of events but her RCB teammates were spotted laughing over it.

Ellyse Perry is considered one of the greatest cricketers, male and female, of all time. The all-rounder has represented 302 games for Australia.

The right-handed batter has amassed 6,663 runs with four centuries and 47 fifties. Moreover, the pacer has bagged 327 wickets.

Ellyse Perry was part of the Australia team that won the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022. She is a two-time ICC Women’s World Cup winner and a five-time ICC Women’s T20 World Cup winner.

The player also holds numerous records. She became the first player to score a combined 1,000 runs and take 100 wickets in T20Is. Her unbeaten 213 against England is the highest individual score by a female Australia cricketer in Test cricket.

