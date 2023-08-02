Emilia Clarke makes a catchy comment on ‘House of the Dragon’

Hollywood actress Emilia Clarke, who won audience with her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO fantasy epic ‘Game of Thrones (GOT)‘, revealed she did not watch its prequel ‘House of the Dragon‘.

‘House of the Dragon‘ is the live adaptation of ‘Fire and Blood‘, the prequel to George R.R. Martin’s novel series ‘A Song of Ice and Fire‘. The events in the show are based 200 years before the events in the latter. It tells the violent history of the House Targaryen.

Emilia Clarke had earlier shunned writers for how her character came full circle in the eighth and final season. The fans had lashed out at the makers for the rushed ending of the show. The final two episodes showed Daenerys Targaryen turning into a villain by burning King’s Landing and its citizens alive with dragon fire.

Daenerys Targaryen got killed by her love interest Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) after she turns into a merciless dictator.

The British actress, in an interview, revealed she did not watch ‘House of the Dragon‘ as it felt weird and strange.

“No! Can you [forgive me]?” she said when asked about the show. “It’s too weird. I’m so happy it’s happening. I’m over the moon about all the awards… I just can’t do it. It’s so weird. It’s so strange. It’s kind of like someone saying, ‘You want to go to this school reunion that’s not your year? Want to go to that school reunion?’ That’s how it feels. I’m avoiding it.”

Earlier, the actress said she used to have anxiety regarding portraying her character as a powerful entity despite showing signs of madness.

“Please, please still like me even though my character turns into a mass-killing dictator! Please still think that I’m representing women in a fabulous way,” she said.

Moreover, she had expressed her desire for more scenes with Queen Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). It is pertinent to mention that the characters shared the screen just once throughout the eight seasons.

Emilia Clarke was not the only ‘GOT‘ star to criticize the show’s ending. Kit Harrington feared that it would be considered sexist as the two main female characters, Daenerys Targaryen and Queen Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), fell from grace.

Nathalie Emmanuel, who played Daenerys Targaryen’s most trusted friend, was upset with her character’s sudden death.

‘House of the Dragon‘ was aired in 2022 and became a fan favourite. It’s pilot episode ‘The Heirs of the Dragon‘ set a HBO history with 9.9 million viewers.