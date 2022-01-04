VIRAL: Emma Watson’s latest post on Palestine angers Israel

Hollywood actor Emma Watson took to Instagram where she expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and her social media post angered Israeli envoys.

The Harry Potter star posted a picture on the social media platform where people held the Palestinian flag and placards.

“Solidarity is a verb,” the text on the image read.

She wrote a quote from Australian author Sara Ahmed about solidarity.

“Solidarity does not assume that our struggles are the same struggles, or that our pain is the same pain, or that our hope is for the same future,” the caption read.

“Solidarity involves commitment, and work, as well as the recognition that even if we do not have the same feelings, or the same lives, or the same bodies, we do live on common ground,” it read.

The actor’s social media post got millions of likes.

In a Twitter post, Ambassador and Head of Palestinian Mission to the UK Husam Zumlot thanked Emma Watson for showing solidarity with them.

Soliderity with the Palestinian struggle for liberation and justice is a human and moral duty on all freedom loving people. Thank you to @EmmaWatson 🇵🇸✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/kNMp0M7eX9 — Husam Zomlot (@hzomlot) January 3, 2022

The Palestinians took to the comment section to appreciate her gesture.

“Thankful You are a free and honorable person” a user wrote. Another said, “Thank you♥️ we all love and respect you even if you choose to be silent, but you’re so brave that you can’t ignore the unfairness in the world ♥️♥️”

A third user stated “LMAO at the Zios screaming solidarity is antisemitism. 🤷🏻‍♀️🤡 Emma Watson – thank you so much for being on the right side of history. We really appreciate you being so supportive of human rights and for not giving in to the propaganda surrounding the ethnic cleansing and oppression of Palestinians. Thank you ❤️”

However, Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations Gilad Erdan was extremely displeased by the actor’s statement and referenced the Harry Potter franchise to speak out against her.

Fiction may work in Harry Potter but it does not work in reality. If it did, the magic used in the wizarding world could eliminate the evils of Hamas (which oppresses women & seeks the annihilation of Israel) and the PA (which supports terror). I would be in favor of that! pic.twitter.com/u1TrP3sqSS — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) January 3, 2022

