VIRAL: Employer charges workers for drinking water

A boss of a company came under criticism after a viral picture seeing the employees being charged from drinking water from a water cooler in the office went viral.

Reddit user RemyBrady (u/RemyBrady_ ) shared the viral picture of the note that was on the machine.

“Hello water drinker,” the note read. “If you would like to enjoy this delicious POLAND SPRING WATER please see Sandra or Michelle to get signed up for the very cool WATER CLUB. This water ain’t free yo. Members are currently enjoying unlimited refills for $5 per month.”

Read More: Married couple makes a shocking demand from wedding guests

The picture the post has garnered more than 73,000 upvotes and infuriating remarks. The picture also made rounds on other social media platforms namely Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

It has left the people baffled the United States government has made the provision of clean drinking water compulsory for all employees.

Netizens posted some scathing comments for the employer regarding the water drinking rule.

“For $60 a year that water would better cure cancer.” a user wrote.

Another wrote: “FIVE DOLLARS A MONTH!? I could literally buy multiple cases of water at Costco for five dollars and still be ahead.”

Comments