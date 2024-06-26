WATCH: England pacer hit for 43 runs in single over

England pace bowler Ollie Robinson registered an unwanted record of bowling the second-most expensive over in First-Class cricket history.

The pacers, playing for Sussex during a match against Leicestershire, was smashed for 43 runs in a single over consisting nine deliveries during a County Championship match on Wednesday.

Ollie Robinson has represented England in 20 Tests since his debut in 2021.

The historic feet was achieved during a Division Two match at the County Ground in Hove when the right-arm pacer was hit for an overall five sixes, three of which came on no-balls, three fours and a single by Leicestershire’s Louis Kimber in the 59th over of Leicestershire’s second innings.

Kimber who was batting at 72 off 56 balls before Robinson’s over had reached unbeaten 109 off just 65 balls at the conclusion of the over.

The figures of 59th over, Robinson’s 13th in the second inning were; 6, 6nb, 4, 6, 4, 6nb, 4, 6nb, 1.

Robinson, by conceding 43 in a single over, also surpassed former England Test pacer Alex Tudor who was hit for 38 runs in an over in 1998.

It is pertinent to mention that the most expensive in history of First-Class cricket was bowled by former New Zealand bowler Robert Vance in 1990 when he conceded a record 77 runs.

Vance had bowled 17 no-balls in that over.

Days earlier, England spinner Shoaib Bashir conceded 38 runs in an over in a County Championship match between Surrey and Worcestershire in which Dan Lawrence smashed five consecutive sixes.

Lawrence had notched up his century before Shoaib Bashir bowled the 128th over of the innings. The former England batter charged down the pitch and smashed the first ball out of the ground.

Three straight sixes followed and the fifth was a slog-sweep over mid-wicket, leaving Bashir scratching his chin.