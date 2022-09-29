Esra Bilgic wins social media with new pictures

Turkish actor Esra Bilgic shared her new pictures on social media application Instagram and they are going viral.

The viral pictures on the picture and video sharing social media application saw the Ertugrul star having fun. The photo album got millions of likes from the users.

Esra Bilgic found sweeping success in Pakistan after Ertugrul was aired in the country at the behest of former prime minister Imran Khan. The serial took the country by storm, instantly making stars out of the Turkish actors of the series.

The celebrity won numerous awards for her portrayal of Halime Sultan in the Turkish show.

The celebrity has also since signed on as a brand ambassador for some Pakistani brands.

She was recently seen in Adanis: Kutsal Kavga film. It tells the story of a group of devotees made to safeguard an important secret following the conquer of Istanbul.

🎬İstanbul’un fethinin ardından Türklerin eline geçen kadim bir sırrı korumak üzere teşkilatlanmış “Adanmış”larla bu sırrı ele geçirmek isteyen karanlık güçlerin mücadelesini anlatan Adanış Kutsal Kavga, 11 Mart’ta sinemalarda!🎞#AdanışKutsalKavga pic.twitter.com/m0OzcU8HOh — Biletinial (@biletinial) February 21, 2022

The Ertugrul star played the role of the Cemre Haznedar in the film. The cast also included Ismail Filiz, Baki Ilhan, Serdar Deniz, Nevzat Yilmaz, Aslihan Karalar, Turgay Tanülkü, Cenk Kangöz, Can Nergis among others.

The direction of Adanis: Kutsal Kavga, written by Baki Ilhan, was helmed by Emir Khalilzadeh.

