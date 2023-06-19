Netflix gives go ahead for ‘Extraction 3’

OTT platform Netflix’s action film franchise ‘Extraction‘ will have a third movie with actor Chris Hemsworth returning to play protagonist Tyler Rake.

Actor Chris Hemsworth and the franchise’s director Sam Hargrave announced ‘Extraction 3‘ being in the works following the release of ‘Extraction 2‘ on June 16.

“As far as I understand, there is a third movie in the works,” he said. “It is definitely something that is a desire for Netflix. I know Hemsworth wants another one, so I definitely think that’s happening.

“Now, how it’s going to go, what the story is exactly and when that will happen, a lot of that is based on the reception of ‘Extraction 2‘.”

‘Extraction‘ franchise follows a mercenary Tyler Rake. In the first film, he was pushed to the brink of death on a mission to save an Indian criminal’s son.

The sequel showed him on a mission to protect a Gregorian gangster’s family.

Apart from Chris Hemsworth, the cast includes Olga Kurylenko, Golshifteh Farahani, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili, Sinead Phelps, Adam Bessa, Tako Tabatadze, Justin Howell, Jenn Kirk and others.

It was written by Joe Russo, who worked in the seven Oscar Award-winning film ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once‘.

The producers’ panel include Chris Hemsworth, Joe Russo, Sam Hargrave, Eric Gitter, Mike Larocca, Patrick Newall, Anthony Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Peter Schwerin and Alex Belcher.

The film streamed on Netflix from June 16.