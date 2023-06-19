29.9 C
Karachi
Monday, June 19, 2023
- Advertisement -

Netflix gives go ahead for ‘Extraction 3’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

OTT platform Netflix’s action film franchise ‘Extraction‘ will have a third movie with actor Chris Hemsworth returning to play protagonist Tyler Rake.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

Actor Chris Hemsworth and the franchise’s director Sam Hargrave announced ‘Extraction 3‘ being in the works following the release of ‘Extraction 2‘ on June 16.

“As far as I understand, there is a third movie in the works,” he said. “It is definitely something that is a desire for Netflix. I know Hemsworth wants another one, so I definitely think that’s happening.

“Now, how it’s going to go, what the story is exactly and when that will happen, a lot of that is based on the reception of ‘Extraction 2‘.”

Related – Extraction 2‘ will be ‘bigger and badder’, Chris Hemsworth assures fans

Extraction‘ franchise follows a mercenary Tyler Rake. In the first film, he was pushed to the brink of death on a mission to save an Indian criminal’s son.

The sequel showed him on a mission to protect a Gregorian gangster’s family.

Apart from Chris Hemsworth, the cast includes Olga Kurylenko, Golshifteh Farahani, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili, Sinead Phelps, Adam Bessa, Tako Tabatadze, Justin Howell, Jenn Kirk and others.

It was written by Joe Russo, who worked in the seven Oscar Award-winning film ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once‘.

The producers’ panel include Chris Hemsworth, Joe Russo, Sam Hargrave, Eric Gitter, Mike Larocca, Patrick Newall, Anthony Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Peter Schwerin and Alex Belcher.

The film streamed on Netflix from June 16.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.