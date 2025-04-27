Fake ‘Baba’ hypnotizes woman, steals her jewellery

In a shocking incident, a fake ‘Baba’ stole the gold jewellery of a woman after hypnotizing her in Indian Punjab.

According to details, the woman met a man near a local market, who claimed to offer spiritual healing and solutions to life’s problems in Moga district of Punjab.

The self-proclaimed Baba frightened the woman, telling her that her bad days were about to begin and that her life and property were in danger.

He claimed that by reading incantations over her gold jewellery, he could ward off her misfortune and forced her to remove all her jewellery, wrap it in a cloth, and hand it over to him.

Under the influence of the Baba’s words, the woman helplessly gave him all her jewellery. The ‘Baba’ pretended to read a charm and returned the cloth to her after a short while.

Later, when the woman regained her senses and opened the cloth, she was shocked to find that the jewellery was gone, replaced only by dry grass and twigs.

The police have registered a case based on the woman’s complaint, and the search for the fake ‘Baba’ is ongoing.