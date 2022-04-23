VIRAL: Family discovers five bears living underneath home

In an unusual discovery, five bears were found underneath a house after a family got puzzled over hearing to odd rumbling.

The entire episode was shared on Facebook from where it went viral.

It shared that a mother bear sought refuge during the cold season in an unsecured crawl space opening underneath the Lake Tahoe home in Sierra Nevada alongside her three cubs and an orphan cub she had adopted.

“It was a home where people lived and they thought they heard some odd rumbling, snoring-like noises but ignored it because it simply didn’t make sense…and the neighbours said they were imagining it because they didn’t hear anything,” the nonprofit wrote in a Facebook post.



However, the residents’ suspicions were confirmed when the uninvited guests woke up on April 19 and were on the move.

“So they called the BEAR League and we arrived immediately,” the post continued. “We un-invited Mama Bear, not yet aware there were four more under the house.”

Volunteers trying to shoo the mother bear out of the crawl space didn’t expect four one-year-old cubs to emerge from the opening.

