WATCH: Family trapped in lift with plates of ‘chole bhature’

A family of three in India’s Greater Noida city was trapped in an elevator in a high-rise building for a whopping 30 minutes with plates of ‘chole bhature’ in hand.

Chole bhature is quite a beloved dish in India and it was further proved by some people residing in Greater Noida. In a video that has gone viral online, the residents who were stuck in a lift were spotted with plates of chole bhature in their hands.

The family, expecting a smooth ride to their apartment, found themselves in a predicament when the elevator tired of its usual vertical duties, decided to take a leisurely break on the first floor.

According to Indian media, the elevator got stuck at the first floor for 30 minutes.

The people inside called their neighbours when the emergency button inside the lift didn’t work. The neighbours alerted the security guards and everyone came together to help.

People were quite concerned for the family who was stuck. However, what amused everyone was how they passed on the plates of chole bhature first, in an attempt to keep them intact, before exiting themselves.

Though the family’s efforts to preserve the chole bhature made viewers giggle, the video that went viral on Instagram worried many.

Watch the video: