VIDEO: Fan climbs tree to watch India team’s T20 World Cup victory parade

A fan took his enthusiasm for Indian team to another level after a viral video showed him climbing a tree to watch their victory parade following the T20 World Cup 2024.

The Indian team’s victory parade, featuring an open-top bus, began from Marine Drive in Mumbai city of India and made its way to the Wankhede Stadium.

Thousands of fans took to streets to give a heroes’ welcome to the Rohit Sharm-led side following their triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024 final in Barbados.

Among the sea of fans, a man went viral after he was seen in a video climbing a tree branch to take a closer look at the Indian players.

Rohit Sharm’s men arrived in Mumbai for a grand celebration after meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Their flight was delayed due to Hurricane Beryl in Barbados. The Indian side was slated to take the Emirates flight from New York via Dubai, but a charter flight was arranged for the Indian side that flew them directly to their home country.

India on June 29 ended its 11-year global title drought as they beat South Africa by seven runs to become T20 World Cup 2024 Champions at Kensington Oval.

The Rohit Sharma-led side, who lost in the finals of the World Test Championship and the 50-overs home World Cup last year, managed to book South Africa at 169/8, defeating the Proteas by seven runs.

Following their victory, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced the hefty reward which will be shared between around 25 people including coaches and support staff.