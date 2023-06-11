Farhan Saeed writes heartfelt note for Urwa Hocane

Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane are one of the most followed celebrity couples and they broke social media with their latest picture on Instagram.

Farhan Saeed shared the picture of him with his wife Urwa Hocane on the visual-sharing application. In the caption, he said his heart has connected with his spouse’s.

His post has more than 700,000 likes.

For those unversed, Urwa Hocane tied the knot to Pakistani heartthrob Farhan Saeed in 2016, however, there were speculations around the couple’s separation for quite some time.

His wife put the rumours of her separation from her actor-husband Farhan Saeed to rest by sharing their lovely pictures on the social media application.

He has proved himself as a force to be reckoned with in the drama industry thanks to his impressive performances in the serials ‘Prem Gali‘ and ‘Mere Humsafar‘.

Urwa Hocane started her acting career in 2011. She has worked in superhit dramas with ‘Khushboo Ka Ghar‘, ‘Meri Ladli‘, ‘Neeli Zinda Hai‘ and ‘Amanat‘ to name a few.

She has worked in stellar films ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi‘ and ‘Tich Button‘, where she made her debut as a producer.