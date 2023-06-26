VIRAL: Farmers wearing bear costumes to fields for THIS reason!

In a creative approach, farmers in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh were wearing bear costumes to fields to protect their crops from monkey.

According to details, farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri area were facing monkey terror and to prevent such attacks they have come with a creative solution.

To prevent monkeys from damaging their sugarcane crop, the farmers resorted to a bear costume. Indian news agency posted images of these farmers sitting in the middle of the fields while wearing bear costumes.

“Farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri’s Jahan Nagar village use a bear costume to prevent monkeys from damaging their sugarcane crop,” the Indian news agency wrote. The images, since being uploaded, have gone viral and gathered over 492K views.

Speaking to the news agency, a farmer said that 40-45 monkeys are roaming in the area and damaging the crops. “We appealed to authorities but no attention was paid,” he noted.

“So we (farmers) contributed money and bought bear costume for Rs 4,000 to protect our crops,” he added.

Sanjay Biswal, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Lakhimpur Kheri said, “I assure farmers that we will take all measures to stop monkeys from damaging the crops.”

Earlier in 2022, a bunch of farmers in Telangana state of India hired a man to wear a bear suit to stop monkeys and wild boars from damaging this crop.