WATCH: Father narrowly saves his child from out-of-control car

XINGU: Parents have often natural instincts to save their kids from any kind of danger. Recently, a protective father was caught on camera saving his baby from what could have been a horrible accident.

The incident took place on July 30 in Sao Felix do Xingu, Brazil. In a video shared by TRT World, a one-year-old boy can be seen sitting on a motorcycle on a sidewalk while his dad is standing near him.

The man saw a speeding car coming towards them and quickly picked up his son from the bike. The car immediately crashed into the bike, sending it flying on the sidewalk. The child was completely safe thanks to the quick reflex of the father.

Subsequently, the father handed over the baby to his wife and angrily threw his hat on the ground. He then followed the direction of the vehicle to confirm the driver who almost killed his child.

The video has gone viral with over 250k views and netizens are hailing the father as a hero in the comments.

