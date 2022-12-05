Monday, December 5, 2022
Viral: Father prevents son from falling off moving scooter

A video of a father went viral when he prevented his son from falling off a moving scooter.

Fathers are saviors and protectors of their children they can go to any extent to keep their children safe from anything that can hurt them.

Recently, a father kept on holding his son while riding a two-wheeler when he fell asleep.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ABHISHEK THAPA (@abhi37920)


A video that was recorded from a car behind the scooter rider captured this beautiful moment. The man was holding his son with his left hand while riding the two-wheeler with his right hand.

While some netizens applauded the loving and caring gesture others noted that this was dangerous for both father and son.

