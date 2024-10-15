VIDEO: Fatima Sana in tears during national anthem at Women’s T20 WC

Pakistan women’s team captain Fatima Sana could not hold back tears during the national anthem before their game against New Zealand at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The all-rounder had to leave her team during the event to depart for Karachi following the death of her father on October 10.

However, she returned to Dubai after the final rituals of her father to lead her team in the crucial match against New Zealand.

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine lauded Fatima Sana for making a swift return to the dressing room following the death of her father.

“You know Pakistan are a dangerous team as well. I think Fatima Sana is just the absolute future of the women’s game and just so much respect for her and obviously condolences to her and her family,” said Devine. “For her to come out there tonight just blows my mind really, to show her strength and stuff like that. So, with players like her going around, I think the women’s game is going to be in pretty good hands.”

Fatima Sana’s dedication to the national squad and resilience amid profound grief had fans cheer her during the much-important game at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Ahead of the game against New Zealand, the Pakistan skipper was visibly overcome with emotion as tears rolled down her face as she honoured her country during the national anthem.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The emotional moment showing Fatima Sana struggling to hold back tears has since gone viral on social media.

It is noteworthy here that Pakistan lost the match dashing their hopes of qualifying for semi-final of the marquee event.

The national team’s loss to New Zealand also resulted in the elimination of the India women’s team from the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.