Viral video: Female fans taken by surprise during PSL match

PSL 7 continues to thrill cricket lovers across the world. The spectators are also playing an important role in the tournament’s success.

A funny video of two female fans watching the PSL 7 league stage match between former champions Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at the National Stadium of Karachi is going viral. The moment took place in the fifth over of Islamabad’s innings

The viral video sees the woman, on the right, hitting the other – who was busy in some work – with her elbow to let her know that they were on camera.

The two female fans look at each other and start laughing.

“When the teacher catches you eating during class 😂😂👍,” the tweet read.

The netizens came up with funny replies to the video of the two female fans, which has hundreds of views.

🖤 — *•.¸♡ TaRiق Mugh🇵🇰🖤🇯🇴 My birthday 🎂 20 Feb🎊 (@Koji_ka_hun_yar) February 6, 2022

Haha 😂 — Areeshy tweets || Musa 🎂 10 Feb || (@tmhari_bandi) February 6, 2022

PSL 7 matches started on January 27 and will end on February 27. The tournament is being contested among six teams namely Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars.

Related – PSL matches: NCOC allows full house from February 16

The matches in Karachi came to an end. The teams will now head to Lahore to play the remaining round-robin games and the elimination fixtures.

Comments