Female railway cop foils man’s suicide attempt, video goes viral

A female railway police officer in India is being hailed a hero after a video of her foiling a man’s suicide attempt went viral on social media.

The incident took place at West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur railway station. It was caught on the security camera.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) shared the video on Twitter. It showed the man laying face down on the railway track in an attempt to take his own life.

RPF constable K. Sumanthi rushed down from the platform and pulled the man to safety with the help of two men.

#RPF Lady Constable K Sumathi fearlessly pulled a person off the track, moments before a speeding train passes by at Purwa Medinipur railway station. Kudus to her commitment towards #passengersafety.#MissionJeevanRaksha #FearlessProtector pic.twitter.com/yEdrEb48Tg — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) June 8, 2023

Netizens praised the woman for her actions with their tweets.

It is not the first time that railway police officers in India have foiled people’s suicide attempts.

A railway police officer in India became a hero after he saved a teenager from committing suicide by seconds in the Thane district of the Maharashtra state in India.

A 35-year-old government railway police (GRP) constable jumped on the railway tracks moments before an express train was to pass to save an 18-year-old who allegedly tried to die by suicide at Vithalwadi railway station @SachinKalbag @htTweets @HTMumbai pic.twitter.com/UA4NCf8lXF — Megha Pol (@Meghapol) March 23, 2022

A report by an India-based news agency stated that the teen came in front of the train. The 35-year-old Government Railway Police (GRP) officer Hrishikesh Mane noticed what was going on.

The constable jumped onto the tracks and pushed the boy off the railway track just three seconds before the disaster.