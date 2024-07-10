Feroze Khan breaks the internet with new picture of wife

A-list actor Feroze Khan broke the internet on Tuesday, sharing a new picture with his wife, Zainab.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday night, actor Feroze Khan, who recently got married for the second time, posted a new picture with his wife, Dr. Zainab.

The loved-up picture of the couple, twinning in matching black outfits, was captioned simply with a series of emojis. While Khan donned a pair of glasses for the look, his wife wore a bright red pout to pose for the couple picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Feroze Khan 🇵🇰 (@ferozekhan)

Thousands of social users liked his now-viral post and a number of them turned to the comments section, to shower their love for the newlyweds, however, a certain section of Instagrammers continued to criticize Khan, bringing up his first wife.

For the unversed, Feroze Khan announced his second marriage with Dr. Zainab last month.

Hours after the pictures and videos from the private affair made rounds on social media, the ‘Habs’ star turned to his Instagram handle on June 1, with the first picture of the new couple and captioned, “- welcome to my life; gorgeous,” followed by a series of emojis and a hashtag, ‘Nothing can stop us, we are all the way up’.

My life has changed after marriage: Feroze Khan

Reportedly, Khan’s second wife is a psychologist by profession.

He was previously married to Aliza, from 2018, until their divorce in 2022. The former couple share two kids, a son named Sultan, 5, and daughter Fatima, 2.