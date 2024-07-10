web analytics
36.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
- Advertisement -

Feroze Khan breaks the internet with new picture of wife

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A-list actor Feroze Khan broke the internet on Tuesday, sharing a new picture with his wife, Zainab.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday night, actor Feroze Khan, who recently got married for the second time, posted a new picture with his wife, Dr. Zainab.

The loved-up picture of the couple, twinning in matching black outfits, was captioned simply with a series of emojis. While Khan donned a pair of glasses for the look, his wife wore a bright red pout to pose for the couple picture.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Feroze Khan 🇵🇰 (@ferozekhan)

Thousands of social users liked his now-viral post and a number of them turned to the comments section, to shower their love for the newlyweds, however, a certain section of Instagrammers continued to criticize Khan, bringing up his first wife.

For the unversed, Feroze Khan announced his second marriage with Dr. Zainab last month.

Hours after the pictures and videos from the private affair made rounds on social media, the ‘Habs’ star turned to his Instagram handle on June 1, with the first picture of the new couple and captioned, “- welcome to my life; gorgeous,” followed by a series of emojis and a hashtag, ‘Nothing can stop us, we are all the way up’.

My life has changed after marriage: Feroze Khan

Reportedly, Khan’s second wife is a psychologist by profession.

He was previously married to Aliza, from 2018, until their divorce in 2022. The former couple share two kids, a son named Sultan, 5, and daughter Fatima, 2.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.