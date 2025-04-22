Ferrari Fire: Decade’s savings up in flames

In a shocking viral incident, a Ferrari, the world’s most expensive car, caught fire, which was purchased after 10 years of savings.

In a painful incident, a Japanese citizen had to see his dream car Ferrari, burn after a few hours, he had purchased it, into ashes along with his dreams he had been seeing for 10 years.

According to the reports, Honkon, a 35-year-old man who is a music producer by profession, had saved a generous amount for 10 years and waited to buy this car worth approximately 43 million in Japanese currency and approximately 5 crores in PKR.

The tragic viral incident took place when Honkon took his Ferrari 458 Spider on the road, having been glad, enjoying that his dream had come true. Unfortunately, his happiness could not last for long, because after an hour of this purchase from the showroom, his car caught fire on the Shuto Expressway in Japan.

About the incident which is getting viral on social media like a wildfire, Honkon mentioned that while he was enjoying the drive, he smelled something burning, and smoke was coming out of somewhere. While he was assuming and investigating the source from which the smoke was coming, fire started coming out of the supercar’s engine. “I am sure I am the only one in Japan who is having to experience this problem.” Honkon stated.

Surprised and petrified Honkon, unable to understand the situation, applied the brakes, got out of his car, and could not save it from burning.

Honkon’s Ferrari took 20 minutes only to turn into ashes, except for a small part of the front bumper. While the other vehicles on the expressway stopped to see what had happened, but couldn’t play their part to save it from burning.

The reason for the fire is still not known, and the Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the cause of this fire.