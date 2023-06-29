WATCH: Fight breaks out in crowded metro

A video of two passengers engaged in an ugly fight in a crowded Delhi metro train is going viral on social media.

According to details, the incident took place on a Delhi Metro train, wherein two backpack-wearing passengers engaged in an ugly fight.



The video shows the men exchanging slaps and yelling insults while those around them fight to keep their distance.

While most commuters stand at a safe distance from the two men, some try to intervene and stop the fight from escalating on the popular public transport. However, their efforts go in vain.

After the video of the event went viral, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued a statement encouraging travellers to be responsible while travelling.

Passengers are asked to promptly report any unacceptable behaviour to the DMRC helpdesk, citing particular details such as the corridor, station, and time.

“We request that commuters conduct themselves responsibly while travelling by Metro,” the DMRC remarked in response to the event. “If other commuters observe any objectionable behaviour, they should immediately report the matter to the DMRC Helpline, detailing the corridor, station, and time,” the notification stated.

The DMRC recently deployed flying squads of metro and security personnel to randomly monitor such activity in the Metro network and “take necessary action under relevant provisions of law,” it said.