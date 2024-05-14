Caught On Cam: Fighter jet crashes while attempting Top Gun stunt

A fighter jet crashed after a viral video showed the pilot attempting an aerial maneuver reminiscent of Top Gun movie.

The video of the crash, caught by CCTV cameras, showed a Bangladesh Air Force’s Yakovlev Yak-130 scraping along the runway as sparks blew under the fighter plane.

The incident occurred as the pilot was doing a low-altitude aileron roll resulting in the fighter plane hitting the runway.

The pilot quickly gained altitude as soon as the plane hit the runway. Both the pilot and co-pilot were then seen ejecting from the jet as the viral video showed the plane crashing to the ground.

Following the crash, rescue teams arrived and moved the two pilots to the hospital.

However, Squadron Leader Asim Jawad later died of his injuries in the hospital while his co-pilot was being treated for serious injuries sustained in the crash.

The aileron roll is an aerobatic manoeuvre in which an aircraft does a full 360-degree revolution mid-air, a highly risky aerial stunt popularised by Top Gun.