Firefighters rescue child trapped inside washing machine, video goes viral

A bizarre video of firefighters rescuing a baby trapped inside a washing machine’s dryer is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A foreign news agency shared the viral video of the toddler’s rescue on its Instagram page. It showed firefighters dismantling the washing machine to free the little one from the drying dum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mirror (@dailymirror)

The child reportedly went inside the machine by accident while playing. Its mother was distracted when the incident happened.

The little one got stuck and started crying. The woman, horrified by the sight, tried to rescue the toddler by herself.

She informed the authorities when her efforts went in vain.

The firefighters arrived at the scene after responding to the emergency call. They manage to save the baby after hours of hard work.

Related – Viral video: Kazakistan man saves toddler hanging from eighth-floor window

Earlier, a clip of a father saving a baby trapped inside a searing hot car in the United States went viral.

A heartwarming video of a man saving a forgotten baby trapped inside a searing hot car in the United States is going viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FOOS GONE WILD (@foosgonewild)

The viral video on the visual-sharing platform Instagram showed a crowd trying to smash the car’s windshield to save the infant. The window pane broke after multiple swings.

A man went inside the car and handed the baby to a woman outside.