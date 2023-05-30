28.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Fisherman holds terrifyingly huge anaconda, video goes viral

Web Desk
By Web Desk
A video of a fisherman holding a terrifyingly huge anaconda in a river is going viral on social media.

The anaconda thrashed in the water to free itself from the fisherman’s grip as seen in the video. The Twitter clip has 194,000 views, with different reactions to it.

Here’s what they had to say.

There are lots of terrifying videos of anacondas on social media platforms.

Earlier, a video of an anaconda attempting to swallow an alligator in Ponta Negra neighbourhood of Manaus in Brazil made rounds on social media.

In the viral video, the snake can be seen wrapping itself around the alligator while trying to swallow it. The footage exhibits residents of the neighbourhood attempting to pull the 2 reptiles away by tying a rope around them.

After the locals intervened, the two reptiles were separated successfully. Bystanders said that the anaconda was more than six feet in length.

