Fisherman holds terrifyingly huge anaconda, video goes viral

A video of a fisherman holding a terrifyingly huge anaconda in a river is going viral on social media.

The anaconda thrashed in the water to free itself from the fisherman’s grip as seen in the video. The Twitter clip has 194,000 views, with different reactions to it.

Fisherman finds huge anaconda 🐍 pic.twitter.com/i6NtQqAFRa — Terrifying Nature (@TerrifyingNatur) May 27, 2023

Here’s what they had to say.

Why the heck is he holding its tail though 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/h5jxCTSuas — Shepherd Ndhlovu (@ShepherdNdhlov) May 27, 2023

This took me back to the film “Anaconda” — Ω  (@R35MY) May 27, 2023

What was he finna do w that in his boat no way he tried to pull it — dameciaaa (@damnbbydee) May 27, 2023

This can’t be real. — Nk (@NmoneediNkuli) May 28, 2023

There are lots of terrifying videos of anacondas on social media platforms.

Earlier, a video of an anaconda attempting to swallow an alligator in Ponta Negra neighbourhood of Manaus in Brazil made rounds on social media.

Ê CAROÇO! 😳 Uma sucuri foi flagrada tentando engolir um jacaré na área de um condomínio na Ponta Negra. 🐍🐊 pic.twitter.com/d3JlCQm3Ey — Manaus Pop (@manaus_pop) August 17, 2020

In the viral video, the snake can be seen wrapping itself around the alligator while trying to swallow it. The footage exhibits residents of the neighbourhood attempting to pull the 2 reptiles away by tying a rope around them.

After the locals intervened, the two reptiles were separated successfully. Bystanders said that the anaconda was more than six feet in length.