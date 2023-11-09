Five men capture 17-foot massive python

In a shocking incident that went viral on the internet, five men captured a massive 17-foot python in Florida.

The incident occurred in the US state of Florida where a group of python hunters captured a massive reptile measuring an enormous 17 feet and weighing close to 90 kilograms.

The monstrous reptile was first spotted by 45-year-old conservationist Mike Elfenbein and his 17-year-old son Cole when they were searching the preserve for invading snakes.

Once the giant reptile was spotted by the father-son duo, other hunters Trey Barber, Carter Gavlock and Holden Hunter joined the two to catch it.

“We were strangers. But the five of us knew we had to capture this thing,” Elfenbein said.

Earlier, a video of a giant 16-foot carpet python crawling across an Australian family’s roof and into a tree went viral on social media.

The teeth-clenching footage of a snake moving from a roof to a nearby tree was recorded by a family in Queensland, who were sitting down for lunch. “They’re freaky aren’t they,” one woman can be heard saying. While the another said “He’s quite beautiful.”

Normal things in Australia pic.twitter.com/KW3oN8zIwO — Levandov (@Levandov_2) August 27, 2023

Snake experts have said carpet pythons can scale trees due to their evenly distributed muscles, which hold them up.

Carpet pythons have 80 to 100 small teeth so a large one can absolutely cause damage if it gets a hold of you. A large majority of people who are bitten are either trying to kill or catch the animal themselves.

Snake Catcher Dan from the Sunshine Coast, who regularly encounters the reptiles, told Yahoo News Australia that it’s common to see snakes move in such a way. When spotted in trees, it may mean they’re hunting a bird or possum or trying to avoid being hunted themselves.