VIRAL: Five men fall into drain after sudden collapse

A video of four men falling inside a drain after ground underneath them collapsed is viral across social media platforms.

The viral video was posted on the visual-sharing social media application Instagram by an India-based news agency.

The footage sees four men talking amongst each other in a mechanic shop in the Rajasthan state. A mechanic was working on a motorcycle as well.

Suddenly, the ground gave in which led to all five men as well as the motorcycle falling inside the pit. The man in the blue outfit is seen emerging from it. A hand of the man in white was also moving about.

The news agency mentioned that no serious injuries.

It is pertinent to mention that there is a proverb in Urdu “Pairon Se Zameen Sarak Jaana“. It Looks like, it literally happened in this incident.

The baffling footage has more than 500,000 views with over 50,000 likes. Some netizens found humour in the situation while some expressed concern over the men’s health.

“Scary (a)nd dangerous,” an Instagram user wrote. “Zameen be like: Aao andar aake baat krlo (The ground was telling the men to come inside and have a talk).”

A third user wrote: “Jitne bar dekho utni hasi (The video makes us laugh the more we see it).”

