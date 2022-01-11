Tuesday, January 11, 2022
VIRAL: Flock of ostriches free themselves, run on streets

A video of a flock of ostriches running on the streets of a Chinese city is going viral across social media platforms.

A foreign news agency reported that the incident happened in Chongzuo city of China.

According to the report, the flock of more than 80 ostriches found its way on the streets after a farmworker did not close the enclosure gate properly.

The video, shared by the US-based news agency CNN, shared the video on Twitter. The clip has millions of views.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Here’s how social media users reacted to it. Here’s what they had to say.

Recently, a clip of a girl walking down a street in Saudi Arabia with a leopard went viral. She left a parked car along with what appears to be the big cat on a leash.

