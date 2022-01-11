VIRAL: Flock of ostriches free themselves, run on streets

A video of a flock of ostriches running on the streets of a Chinese city is going viral across social media platforms.

A foreign news agency reported that the incident happened in Chongzuo city of China.

According to the report, the flock of more than 80 ostriches found its way on the streets after a farmworker did not close the enclosure gate properly.

80 ostriches in China made a break for freedom after a farmer failed to secure a gate https://t.co/7RWYrlIowB pic.twitter.com/OJM44j9ZJt — CNN (@CNN) January 11, 2022

The video, shared by the US-based news agency CNN, shared the video on Twitter. The clip has millions of views.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Here’s how social media users reacted to it. Here’s what they had to say.

Those Birds are powerful too , don’t get in their path yo — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) January 11, 2022

Can you imagine talking on the phone and 80 ostrich roll up on you. 👀 — Ronald Cromartie (@ThePharaoh2) January 11, 2022

I had Flashback to the 90s Jumanji!! I was waiting for the elephants to come next — Imani Hill (@Joyqueen) January 11, 2022

Ostriches celebrating new year — Al_Hab (@Joe_Dsza) January 11, 2022

