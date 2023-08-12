Florence Pugh playing Rapunzel in live-action ‘Tangled’ film?

Hollywood actress Florence Pugh is the favourite to land the role of the long-haired princess Rapunzel in the live-action of Disney’s animated film ‘Tangled‘.

A foreign news agency reported producers are looking to cast Florence Pugh for the role of the fictional comedy character.

It is pertinent to mention that the fairy tale, is recorded most notably recorded by the brothers Wilhelm Grimm and Jacob Grimm, also known as the Brothers Grimm.

However, there is no confirmation of a live-action ‘Tangled‘ film starring Florence Pugh as yet. We can assume that if it is being filmed, it is in the early stages of development or the production got stopped due to the Hollywood strikes.

Fans are pitching the names of Tom Holland and Harry Styles to play Rapunzel’s love interest Flynn Rider.

‘Tangled‘ follows long-haired Rapunzel (Mandy Moore) discovering her identity and the world after stumbling upon a thief Flynn Rider (Zachary Levi) after escaping from a tower, where she lived her entire life.