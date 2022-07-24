Monday, July 25, 2022
Viral: Netizens in awe with video of flying bats

A video of a swarm of bats flying out from a cave in Mexico is going viral on social media platforms. 

In the viral video, countless bats are seen flying out from Cueva de los Murciélagos (Cave of the bats) in Mexico in a single direction. It seems as if there is smoke coming out of it.

The viral video has more than five million views and likes. It has thousands of retweets as well. 

It is pertinent to mention that bats are one of the most interesting creatures. The word appeared in 1570 from the Middle English Bakke, which is related to the Old Swedish natbakka and the Old Danish nathbakkae, or “night bat,” and Old Norse leđrblaka, or “leather flapper.”

Scientists have been able to use the anticoagulation agent in vampire bat spit to treat stroke victims and heart patients. They believe that the same enzyme that gives the mammal more blood for their bite may be used as medicine for stroke victims by breaking down blood clots. Draculin is currently being explored in medicine. The anticoagulant may be useful as a treatment for strokes and heart attacks.

Contrary to popular belief, vampire bats do not really “suck” blood. Instead, they typically “lap” up to two teaspoons a night with their tongues. The blood moves through the bat’s mouth in two channels under its tongue. Its body uses only red blood cells, and within two minutes of starting to eat, the bat’s body rids itself of blood plasma in the form of urine.

