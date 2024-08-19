WATCH: Football match suspended as player rushed to hospital after horror tackle

A National League match between Woking and Gateshead was suspended for 40 minutes after a shocking tackle left Gateshead’s Greg Olley with a broken leg.

The incident occurred less than 15 minutes into the game.

The tackle, described as the worst seen by supporters, has sparked calls for Kelly-Evans to be barred for life. The match resumed after a 40-minute delay, with Gateshead securing a 2-0 victory.

Gateshead boss Rob Elliott expressed his devastation and concern for Olley, stating, “We just have to make sure we’re there for Greggy, support him, and take it from there.” Olley was taken to the hospital, and his condition is currently being assessed.

“We’re into unknown territory here with everything, so we just have to get around Greg to make sure he’s OK and give him the best support.”

In a separate incident, Nottingham Forest’s Danilo suffered a broken ankle in their season opener against Bournemouth.