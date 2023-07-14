29.9 C
Karachi
Friday, July 14, 2023
Four escape death as boulder crushes car, video goes viral

A video of four people’s close shave with death in India is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

The heart-stopping incident happened at the Chumoukedima district between Kohima and Dimapur in Nagaland state. It was captured on camera on a car’s dashboard on July 3. 

The five-second viral video showed a falling boulder crushing a black SUV on impact. All four passengers, three women and a man, stepped out of the vehicle that “did not budge much”.

However, two people got killed while three others were injured as the boulder destroyed two other vehicles.

Chief Minister of Nagaland state Neiphiu Rao expressed grief on the untoward incident and announced a compensation of INR 400,000 for the victims’ families. 

He said the state government is doing everything in its power to provide emergency and medical assistance to the injured.     

